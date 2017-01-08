- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
FBI: Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect chose location for deadly attack
The 26-year-old suspect in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting, Esteban Santiago, had a history of acting erratically, and mental illness might have played a role in the attack. Five people were killed and eight wounded when Santiago loaded a handgun from his checked luggage and started shooting in the baggage claim area.
