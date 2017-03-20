FBI Director James Comey: We cant talk details about Russia election probe publicly yet

FBI Director James Comey: We cant talk details about Russia election probe publicly yet Close
FBI Director James Comey testified in front of Congress, and was asked about Russias role in the 2016 election and his bureaus investigation into it.
loading image
IBT TV
Canadian teacher Maggie MacDonnell wins $1m prize for work in remote Artic communities
Most popular