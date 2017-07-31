A Muslim cleric issued a "fatwa" against newly appointed Bihar Minister Khurshid alias Feroz Ahmed and Janata Dal (United) leader for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram ' in the Bihar Assembly on Friday.

The Bihar Minority Welfare Minister had chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' during Bihar Chief Minsiter Nitish Kumar's floor test, where the Janata Dal (United) JD(U) -Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance won the majority with 131 votes.

However, as this slogan is associated with BJP supporters, it did not go down well with a religious Muslim body in Bihar. Cleric Suhail Ahmed Quasmi, who is a Mufti of Imarat-e-Sharia -- an Islamic religious body in Bihar -- issued a fatwa against Ahmad, and said that his Nikah (marriage) would be terminated unless he apologised for his act.

Quasmi also asked Ahmad to "apologise in an Islamic manner to remain a Muslim". He also said that "a woman who follows Islam cannot remain married to a person who leaves his religious path and starts believing in another religion. He will have to apologise in an Islamic way to remarry the same wife".

Muslim minister asserts his stand

Following the decree, the Muslim minister on Sunday said that he stands firm on his words, as he believes in humanity and serving people of Bihar.

"If saying 'Jai Shri Ram' is important for the country, then I would not stop myself from saying it. I was not just elected to serve the Muslim community. My duty is to serve the public of Bihar, irrespective of their cast, creed and religion", Ahmad told ANI.

Ahmad also said that his religion cannot be questioned based on the phrase 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"Islam teaches you to love all. My faith is not so weak that just by saying 'Jai Shri Ram', I will turn into a Hindu. Allah knows my purpose of saying 'Jai Shri Ram'. We all worship the same God", he said while adding that he is not afraid of the fatwa.

God knows with what intention I raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. My work will tell who I am: #Bihar minister Khurshid alias Firoz Ahmad pic.twitter.com/G674k04XaS — ANI (@ANI_news) July 30, 2017

"My work would prove my identity. I am not scared about the Fatwa at all. I don't have anything to lose. I am would only be afraid, if I am unable to fulfill my responsibilities towards the public of Bihar", added Ahmad.

However, later on Sunday evening, Ahmad apologised to the Mufti. He went to the office of Imarat-e-Sharia and said that he regretted his comments. He also read the Kalma-E-Shahadat in front of the Mufti to pave his return into the Muslim community once again.

"I apologise to anyone who was hurt. I didn't abuse anyone. No one asked me what's in my heart," said Khurshid.

Political debate begins

This fatwa has meanwhile triggered a debate within the political circles in Bihar.

While JD(U) and BJP leaders termed the fatwa that was issued against Ahmad as "unfortunate", RJD leader and former minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui stood by the fatwa.

"Those who have faith in Islam will accept the fatwa", said Siddiqui

The senior RJD leader also said that "it seems that the JD(U) leader chanted the slogan in excitement".