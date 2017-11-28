Dangal-fame Fatima Sana Shaikh is back in news for yet another stunning photo that is being much talked about on social media. While many drooled over Fatima's hot picture, most of them found her to be a Katrina Kaif lookalike.

Fatima, who will next be seen in Thugs of Hindostan, sported a desi look, and looked stunning in a saree. Her curves and sharp gaze made her fans go crazy about the picture.

Most of the fans commented that she looks much like Katrina. While some called her Katrina's doppelganger, some others addressed her as the younger version of the actress.

Some even tried to troll Katrina saying that Sana is an improved version of Katrina as she can act, unlike the Bang Bang actress. Nonetheless, there are some over-enthusiastic viewers of the photo, who somehow spotted a mark near her navel.

Some of them even asked her about it, and Fatima even replied to one of them saying, "it's a burn mark." Although most of her fans praised Fatima for her beauty and grace, there were some who came up with some filthy comments.

However, Fatima is less likely to be affected by such abusive comments as she had faced such things in the past as well. Apart from her role in Thugs of Hindostan that also features Katrina Kaif, Fatima remains in news mostly for her sizzling pictures on social media.

She had faced a lot of flak on social media for earlier posting a selfie that she had captioned as "shameless selfie". She was seen flaunting her waist in a saree. In another instance, she was trolled for sharing a bikini photo. However, the young and talented actress has always remained unfazed by such criticism and continued to tease her fans with her pictures.

However, it is not sure if she will like being compared with Katrina for her latest photo.