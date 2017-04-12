The Fate of the Furious, eighth installment of Universal Pictures' car movie series, The Fast and the Furious, has hit the screens on April 12. Universal's biggest franchise of all time has upped the ante in the latest sequel with arrival of a submarine as villain's machine.

The central theme of the action film revolves around the fast cars, illegal street racing and heists. During the last couple of movies, it has been complemented by elements such as family and friends. Despite that, Fast and the Furious remains a hardcore car movie for enthusiasts. Right from first movie The Fast and the Furious (FF) released in 2001, cars enjoyed a special status in the franchise on par with Dominic Torreto (Vin diesel) and crew. We have a compiled a list of most important 10 cars featured in the series from 1 to 8.

1970 Dodge Charger R/T

Remember Dominic Torreto launching a 900bhp muscle car with front wheels off the ground in the very first movie of the series in 2001. It is a 1970 Dodge Charger specially modified for the movie. The car belongs to Dom's father in the movie and hence the character has a special bond to this car. At the end of the movie, Dom races this car against Brian O'Conner's (Paul Walker) Toyota Supra before it hits a truck and flips through the air.

1995 Toyota Supra MKV

The orange colored 1994 Toyota Supra rebuilt and driven by the late Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner was one of the highlights of the first movie. O'Conner received it as a stock non-turbo and he voiced his disappointment by saying "I said a 10 second car, not a 10 minute car." Later Dom makes the Supra a supercar beater customising it with a turbocharger, nitrous system, coilover suspension and many other technical tweaks.

Nissan Skyline GT-R R34

The Nissan Skyline GT-R is a classic grey market car and it was never sold by Nissan in the US. Hence in the second FF movie, FBI confiscated the Skyline early on after O'Conner enters the car in a four-way street race. The model was the final GT-R to officially carry the Skyline name. It was powered by a 2.6 litre twin-turbo inline six.

1967 Ford Mustang with RB26 engine

In the third FF movie in which the location is Tokyo, Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) drives a 1967 Ford Mustang formerly owned by his father. When Sean prepares for the final race against DK he finds his Mustang needs more powerful engine. He fits a twin-turbo, 2.6-litre RB26 inline-six out of the Nissan Skyline GT-R. Purists may not agree with the engine change since it will not work flawlessly in the real. Nevertheless, it is one of the best cars featured in the FF series.

1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport

One the major action scene in the fifth installment is when 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport driven off a speeding train. Brian does that crazy jump onto the back of the car, only for Dom to drive it off a cliff. The car featured in the movie is reportedly a replica model, as only a handful of original cars exist today.

Ford GT40

Similar to Corvette Grand Sport, the Ford GT40 is one of the rare cars featured in the fifth installment of the series. Mia Torreto, sister of Dom and wife of O'Conner drives off the car during the train heist scene. The car is a replica of original Ford GT40 of 1960s. It was an iconic sports car limited in order to make the GT40 race car eligible for competition. That car dominated 24 Hours of Le Mans four consecutive times between 1966 and 1969.

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona

When the sixth movie of the series was released the car became even more exotic. Dom's car in the movie was the Dodge Charger Daytona which is a legend in NASCAR racing. Distinguished by its protruding nose and huge decklid-mounted wing, Dodge only produced three separate vehicles with the name Charger Daytona. The car in the movie is actually a regular 1968 Charger jazzed up to look like a Daytona.

Jenson Interceptor

British sports car maker Jensen Motors built the Interceptor between 1966 and 1976. In the sixth movie, Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez) girl friend of Dom drives a matte-gray Jensen Interceptor. Jensen used Chrysler V8 engines for the Interceptor. The car in the Furious 6 is a modified 1973 Interceptor mark III.

1970 Ford Escort RS1600 Mk1

Remember Oven trying to kill Roman by running over his car and O'Conner comes to the rescue in a small blue coloured car. It is the Mk1 Ford Escort, dressed to thrill in 1973 RS 2000 livery. The original car was powered by a 16-valve, twin-cam, 1.6-litre Cosworth BDA four-cylinder engine that made around 113 hp. For the movie, new roll cage were fitted along with a pair of racing seats. The standard instrumentation was removed for black panels with Revotec gauges. The ignition key has been replaced by a battery connector plug and individual switches for the fuel pump and ignition.

Lykan HyperSport

One of the main car attractions of the Furious 7 released in 2015 was ultra limited Lykan Hypersport by W Motors. Remember Dom driving a red car from one sky scraper to another in Dubai before it gets destroyed. W Motors will only roll out seven of the Lykan Hypersport and each costs a whopping $3.4 million. The Lykan HyperSport is powered by a 3.7-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six engine that develops 780hp of power and 960Nm of torque. The exclusive model can achieve 100kmph speed in 2.8 seconds before hitting a top speed of 395kmph.