Following the surprising success of The Boss Baby at the box office, movie theatres around the world are gearing up to witness a big Easter weekend with the release of one of Hollywood's biggest global franchises, The Fast and the Furious.

The seventh instalment of the franchise Furious 7 set global box office registers ringing. On release, the movie collected $147 million in ticket sales in the United States and Canada alone.

The movie was also the last film for Paul Walker, who died in a car crash in Valencia before the movie wrapped production.

After seeing the success at the global box office sales for Furious 7, Universal Pictures is keeping their hopes high with Fate of the Furious. The movie could be another blockbuster, as some box office analysts have predicted.

According to their prediction, the movie could hit the $400 million global box office milestone in its opening weekend.

According to Variety, analysts predict that The Fate of the Furious should top the box office with a whooping 380 million and could even blow past the $400 million mark, globally. That would surpass Furious 7's $397.7 million mark. That's huge, because this time the film will be opening in China and Russia, which are two of the world's major sources of box office revenue.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Times reported that The Fate of the Furious is likely to gross $110 million to $125 million Friday through Sunday. "It won't be as strong as Furious 7, but that's a pretty unfair comparison," said Shawn Robbins, an analyst with BoxOffice.com.

Amidst the long-time feud between Vin Diesel and the Rock, Diesel has publicly promised that The Fate of the Furious will be "the best film you ever saw".

The official synopsis reads:

Now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired from the game—and the rest of the crew has been exonerated—the globetrotting team has found a semblance of a normal life. But when a mysterious woman (Theron) seduces Dom into the world of crime he can't seem to escape and a betrayal of those closest to him, they will face trials that will test them as never before.

The much-awaited sequel brings back several old franchise faces including Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and Kurt Russell. Newbies like Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, and Scott Eastwood also bolster the star-studded cast.