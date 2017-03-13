Everyone wants to be fit and it is ideal to track fitness as we progress. Technology has made it seamless to keep a track of how many calories we've burnt or consumed. Fitness trackers have evolved significantly and now they no longer look geeky, thanks to youth-driven brands like FitBit, Garmin and now Fastrack.

Fastrack has stepped further into the wearables sector by offering its first ever fitness tracker called "Reflex". The company already has some cool and stylish wrist watches, which caters to the young crowd. With the new fitness tracker, the fashion brand is dropping a hint of style on the popular smart wearable category.

Fastrack Relfex does pretty much everything like any other fitness tracker, while sitting inside a new avatar. It comes in various colours with dual-colour bands. The outer area of the band has one colour, while a different shade is on the inside.

Besides the trendy colour combination, Fastrack Reflex is priced to attract youngsters. At Rs. 1,995, Reflex is one of the cheapest fitness trackers in the market. It pairs with both Android and iOS, and has a tiny display to show all the important notifications, including your smartphone alerts like incoming calls and texts.

Fastrack Reflex helps wearer keep a track of their daily activities, calories consumed and notifies the wearer to take a stroll if stationary for long intervals. The wearable also helps track sleep patterns.

Fastrack has got all the basics right with Reflex but misses out on some features like heart rate sensor and waterproofing. Reflex is only splash proof, so think twice before taking it off before diving into the pool. The Reflex tracker is a direct competitor to Mi Band 2, which has an advantage of integrated passive heart rate sensor in it.

Fastrack claims the fitness gear can last up to 14 days on a single charge. It has a USB-style charging, so you don't need to hunt for microUSB cables every time you need to power up the tracker. The wearable will be available across all major stores in India, including Fastrack official stores and World of Titan.