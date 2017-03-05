The final WWE pay per view before WrestleMania 33, Fastlane, is set to take place later today at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and there are a number of big matches in store including four title defenses. But the biggest match of the night will no doubt be the match for the WWE Universal Championship as Kevin Owens goes one on one with Goldberg.

Also read: WWE Fastlane 2017: Schedule, TV guide, list of matches, predictions, date, venue

This match for the WWE Universal Championship is an interesting one because if Goldberg ends up defeating Owens at Fastlane, his fight against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 could be for the title. The match between the two would have never happened if Chris Jericho has not accepted the match on Owens behalf.

It will be really interesting to see which way this match goes as Goldberg promised the WWE universe that he would be the WWE Universal Champion when he faces Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. Owen on the other had said that he was really confident going into the match and said he would end Goldberg at Fastlane.

The next title match sees the WWE Raw Women's Championship on the line as Bayley is set to defend her title against Charlotte Flair. Bayley defeated Charlotte on Raw to win her first ever Raw Women's Championship and Charlotte invoked her rematch clause for Fastlane immediately. Bayley did get help to win her title from Sasha Banks and while she said that she would also have her back at Fastlane, Banks might not be able to help her as Stephanie McMahon set up a match between her and Nia Jax.

The final two title matches sees WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville defend his title against Jack Gallagher and Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend their WWE Raw Tag Team Championship against Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

The final two matches of the night sees Roman Reigns go up against the big Brawn Strowman and Sami Zayn is set to take on Samoa Joe. Strowman and Reigns have been having a feud for a really long time ever since Strowman interfered in Reigns title match against Owens at Royal Rumble costing him a chance of winning the WWE Universal Championship.

Since leaving TNA, Joe joined NXT where he made a huge impression before he came to RAW and targeted Zayn. In an interview, Joe said that he was not like Zayn, who is just happy to be on Raw and this started the feud between the two and after a few altercations on Raw, the two decided to settle their differences at Fastlane.

The pre-show match sees Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa take on The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar in a tag team match.

Where to watch

Fastlane is set to start at 8 pm ET (1 am GMT, 6.30 am IST Monday)

TV and Live streaming information

India: TV: Ten 1 HD (Highlights only)

UK: TV: Sky Box office

USA: TV: PPV

Canada: TV: PPV

Live Streaming: WWE Network

Live updates: Twitter