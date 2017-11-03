Starting December 1, all new four-wheelers must have FASTag devices fixed on front windscreens by automobile manufacturers or authorised dealers, a notification from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways explained on Thursday.

In line with the agenda of being a cash-less economy, the central government had launched the MyFASTag mobile application in August this year. It is aimed to reduce congestion at toll gates on national highways.

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system, where the amount is automatically deducted from one's bank account once the tag is scanned by a radio frequency identification scanner.

"...Motor Vehicles sold on and after December 1, 2017, shall be fitted with FASTag as may be specified by the central government, from time to time by the manufacturer of the vehicle or its authorised dealer, as the case may be," the notification reads.

What is the benefit of using FASTag?

From October 1, one lane at all 371 NHAI toll plazas has been exclusively reserved for FASTags payments. This dedicated line for FASTag will not allow any other form of payment. Hence, the FASTag moving will be decongested and movement will be faster than other lanes in a toll booth.

As the vehicle with FASTag crosses a toll plaza, the toll amount is deducted automatically. The user receives SMS alerts for toll transactions, low balance and all other developments.

How can I recharge MyFASTag?

Purchase and recharge of FASTag can be done by a click of a mobile button using the newly launched app. It is an extremely user-friendly consumer app and it also keeps track of FASTag transactions. FASTag has a validity of five years and the app also ensures easy online grievance redressal.

How to download MyFASTag app?

The app can be downloaded from the App Store for both Android and iOS systems. In the search bar type 'MyFASTag'. You will find the first app, which has been launched by NHAI.