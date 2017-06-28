The Fast and Furious series has been one of the most successful and long-running franchise minting jaw-dropping money at the box office with every release. Despite mixed reviews, the Vin Diesel starrer continues to create ripples across the world.

However, the lead actress of the movie, Michelle Rodriguez-- who plays a crucial role opposite Diesel, has threatened to leave the franchise. And her reason is not entirely unfounded.

Also Read: Fast and Furious 8 worldwide box office collection: The Fate of the Furious smashes first weekend box office records

The stunning diva who plays Letty Ortiz-- Diesel's love interest-- got candid in a recent interview saying she could leave the series if female characters are not given equal importance. Appearing in six of the eight films, the actress has proved she is a true value addition to the action series and not just a pretty face.

However, her role doesn't have enough scope to showcase her skills.

She took to Instagram to talk about her chances of quitting by posting pictures from Fast and Furious 8. She said, "F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love"

F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & Im grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years... One Love ??❤️???✨??? A post shared by Michelle Rodriguez (@mrodofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:43am PDT

Her message is loud and clear, give women their due. The FF series has been extremely male driven. The focus has been about the brotherhood every male character share. However, it is important to note that F8 had introduced Charlize Theron as the villain and she did a great job. She even outperformed many cast members.

Maybe this could be an indication that the franchise is giving a serious thought about powerful female characters in the movie. Who knows, maybe a few movies down the line, the franchise could think of a spinoff for a female character as well.