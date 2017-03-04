Fast food worker saves toddler with CPR learnt in school elective

A fast food employee successfully saved a toddler’s life because she knew CPR.A customer’s son stopped breathing in a drive through in Bristol, Tennessee. 18-year-old Kaela Eads had taken CPR as an elective in high school.The teenager managed to restart his breathing before paramedics arrived.The boy was taken to hospital and is recovering well.
