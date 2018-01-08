The Golden Globes 2018 is more than just honouring the best works of the year gone by. The 75th Golden Globe Awards, which officially kick-starts the awards season in Hollywood, has more importance given that it is the first celebrity gathering since the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault scandal took the industry by storm.

In an attempt to voice their opinions against the sexual assault, abuse, harassment and inequality in the industry, celebrities decided to don black outfits and expressed solidarity with the Times Up and #MeToo movements. Regardless of men or women, everyone from Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth and James Franco turned towards black – except well these three women.

Three celebrities chose fashion over statement and donned bright colourful outfits at the Golden Globe Awards this year. The biggest "all black" snub came from Meher Tatna, the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who awards the Golden Globes.

She donned a red gown, which looked inspired from traditional Indian weddings, at the red carpet. Though she did not follow the dress code, the Indian origin president expressed her solidarity by clipping on the "Times Up" badge on her bright dress.

While Tatna looked at least presentable, Barbara Meier and Blanca Blanco not only ditched black on the red carpet, they also took home one of the worst dressed celebrities of Golden Globes 2018 award (if there was something legit like that) this evening.

German model Meier donned a pale pink floral dress that featured feathered blue and purple train. She completed the outfit with a pale pink wallet and matched her accessories to the sequences on her outfit.

Meanwhile, actress Blanco looked like she wanted to attempt an Oscars 2017 wardrobe malfunction throwback when she wore a bold red gown which featuring some bold cuts.

Shunning the underwear, Blanco walked on the red carpet flashing her long legs and assets with the help of a high front slit and bold design on the torso. She completed the look with a pair of silver stilettos and letting her wavy hair placed on her shoulders.