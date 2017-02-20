Veteran Bollywood actress Farida Jalal has become the latest victim of celebrity death hoax. On Sunday, February 19, Bollywood fans were in for a rude shock when rumours of the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress' death spread like wild fire on social media.

In no time, condolences started pouring in on Twitter and Facebook. In fact, self-proclaimed trade analyst Kamaal R Khan also believed the news and tweeted about it. His tweet further ignited the death rumour, making Farida Jalal trend on social media.

However, it later turned out to be a hoax and that Farida is hale and hearty. KRK too deleted the post later.

The rumour made the senior actress issue a media statement: "I don't know from where these baseless rumours are coming from. Initially I laughed, but from last 30 mins my phone has been constantly ringing and everybody is asking the same question. It's a bit irritating, I wonder why people spread such rumours."

The actress has worked in more than two hundred Bollywood films. She is best remembered as Kajol's mother in iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The 67-year-old has also played mother to Shah Rukh Khan in many movies. Not just Bollywood, Farida is equally popular on the small screen. She essayed the role of Nani in popular comedy show Shararat.

Earlier, Dilip Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Shivaji Satam and many others had fallen victims of death hoax.