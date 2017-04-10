Farhan Akhtar's ex wife Adhuna Bhabani is now reportedly dating Dino Morea's elder brother Nicolo Morea.

Adhuna and Farhan have already filed for divorce. While Farhan was rumoured to be seeing Shraddha Kapoor, now reports say that Adhuna is dating Nicolo.

The actor's ex wife had reportedly hinted about being in a relationship on her birthday. She had reportedly written a poem which included a line saying "I just love that the father of my children is a good human being and that my new lover is a patient one."

The lover that Adhuna mentioned is none other than Dino's brother Nicolo, according to DNA. The report also says that the two are spotted together quite often. Looks like both Adhuna and Farhan have got new-found love in their lives.

Farhan and Shraddha's dating rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now. Recently, a throw-back video had come up in which the Rock On actor was seen getting cozy with Shraddha at a house party.

Before Shraddha, Farhan was rumoured to be dating Aditi Rao Hydari. It was reported that their relationship had grown during the making of Wazir. However, there has not been any confirmation on those rumours.

However, in Adhuna's case, it appears that she is indeed dating someone. Whether it is Nicolo or not, we will have to wait for some official confirmation.