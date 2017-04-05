Looks like things aren't well between the alleged couple Farhan Akhtar and Shraddha Kapoor. Rumour has it that the couple has been fighting over Shraddha's closeness with her rumoured ex-beau Aditya Roy Kapur.

Shraddha Kapoor's father Shakti Kapoor drags her out of Farhan Akhtar's apartment?

Shraddha and Aditya were said to be dating after the release of their first film Aashiqui 2, although they both denied the reports then. The duo reunited for OK Jaanu and then at a recent event the ex-couple was found mingling with each other, which apparently didn't go down well with Farhan, who is rumoured to be in a strong relationship with Shraddha ever since they starred in Rock On 2.

This resulted in an ugly war of words between Farhan and Aditya. As soon as Shraddha got to know of it, she rushed to the spot to control the situation.

"Farhan was pretty upset with Aditya and things took a wrong turn from there. As soon as Shraddha got wind of it, she jumped in to control the damage. In fact, she is at Farhan's residence sorting out the issue as we speak", a source told Deccan Chronicle.

The reports also said that on Tuesday (April 4) evening, Shraddha was at Farhan's residence to mend things, when Aditya's car was also spotted nearby. If there is any truth to the entire news, we wonder if Farhan is insecure of Shraddhra's closeness with Aditya.

On the workfront, Shraddha is busy with Haseena, wherein she plays the role of Dawood Ibrahim's sister, Haseena Parkar. She will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend, opposite Arjun Kapoor.