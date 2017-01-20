The Obamas will move out of the White House on Friday, January 20, and the staff will then ready the iconic residence of the President of the United States for the arrival of the new first family – the Trumps.

So, what will the busy inauguration day entail for the Obamas and the White House staff? While the chief usher, Angella Reid, must have already drawn up a plan with even the minute details in place, the day is not going to be an easy one.

Also read: Donald Trump inauguration 2017 live updates

The "transfer of families" is a five-hour affair and will see the involvement of about 90 White House staffers as well as a few contractors. Things will be moved in and out and rugs and furniture might even be replaced – in case the incoming President and the family has requested.

"It's energising," Ann Stock, Bill Clinton's social secretary told the Washington Post. "But absolutely exhausting," she added.

How it all begins

Around 8.30 am, the Obamas will bid farewell to their staff at the White House State Dining Room. The staff usually presents the outgoing first family with a special gift and the moment is often described as "bittersweet."

"President Bush was pretty much in tears when he addressed the staff," Reid's predecessor Stephen Rochon told the daily. "As a retired military officer, I'm not supposed to be tearing up, but I did — and so did the staff."

Around 9.30 am, the outgoing President and the First Lady will have coffee in the Blue Room with outgoing Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden, incoming Vice President Mike Pence, and his wife Karen Pence.

Around 10.30 am, the Obamas will leave the White House for the final time through the North Portico to attend the inauguration ceremony at the Capitol.

The staff in action

The staff will then get the residence ready for the Trumps with carpenters, plumbers and cleaners at work. Furniture will be set, clothing is hung in the closets and kitchen is stocked as per the requirements and requests of the new first family. The bedrooms are readied and the staff also makes sure that the flower arrangements are in place.

The new first family enters White House

Everything is in order by 3.30 pm, after which the new first family will enter the White House through the South Portico and will be greeted by Reid.

Obamas' new residence

Meanwhile, the 44th President of the United States Barack Obama, Michelle, Malia and Sasha will move to their new residence – an 8,200-square-foot house in the Kalorama neighbourhood in Washington, D.C. The Obamas decided to stay back in D.C. so that Sasha could finish her high school.

The property, built in 1928, features nine bedrooms and nine baths and is airy and spacious with hardwood floors. It also features a terrace and gardens.

Take a look at Obamas' new residence.