Fare dodger takes running kick at rail staff over £2.20 ticket

Elliot Nash, 32, has been imprisoned for verbally abusing and physically assaulting rail staff, all because he didnt want to pay a £2 fare. He told London Midland revenue protection managers to f**k off” and that he was not going to buy a ticket, before threatening to knock them out on the journey between Kings Norton and Northfield on 11 November 2016. The shocking rant, caught on one of the manager’s body worn video, then turned violent when Nash pushed and kicked one of her colleagues.Police were called and officers identified Nash from the footage, arresting him at his Northfield home just two hours later. He was later charged with common assault and two public order offences against both staff and members of the public. Nash, of Chatham Road, pleaded guilty and on 19 January he was jailed for 15 weeks at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court.Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Nash had the audacity to deny the offences initially, only changing his plea when the case went to trial.