Farah Khan rarely loses her calm on social media. She is opinionated and shares her views in a good way. But looks like she is pissed on someone and took to Twitter to share the sentiment.

She wrote: "Dear Mannerless people,if u want me 2 attend ur premier/preview/party DON,T send me a " janta invite" on WhatsApp! U r not doing me a favour! The least u can do is make a personal call. If u cant find the time for it what makes u think i hav time 2 get ready n cm for you??! [sic]"

Well, you have a point Farah.

Her tweet starting with "Dear" reminds us of Karan Johar's cryptic tweets.

Farah was recently in news when she hosted International singer Ed Sheeran for his Divide tour. She threw a big Bollywood bash for him, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor with wife Mira Rajput, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Mouni Roy and Sushant Singh Rajput and many other film and TV stars.

Farah Khan posted numerous selfies of herself pecking the stars on their cheek, and of course the 26-year-old singer was on the "A-team" of celebrities who were snapped being pecked by her.

In her selfie with Ed, Farah's excitement is blatant in the caption: "And the party begins!! He loves the shape of me!! @edsheeran. [sic]"

Farah was also seen on Laughter Challenge, which is judged by her brother Sajid Khan and Akshay Kumar.