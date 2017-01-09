Faraday Future showcased its first production vehicle-- the FF 91—at the recently concluded 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The electric SUV was a total head-turner at the event. Now, according to the latest reports, FF91 has clocked over 64,000 bookings within 36 hours of its launch.

A report of CarandBike says while it is not clear whether all the bookings have been done by paying $5000 token amount or using block for free option, Faraday Future will have trouble churning out cars as the Start-up is facing a cash crunch.

Faraday Future FF 91 electric model, the fastest electric vehicle in the world, touted as a rival for Tesla Models can sprint from 0-60mph (0-96.5kmph) in just 2.39 seconds. The FF 91 houses a battery pack of 130kWh and the power train of the electric model can generate 1,050bhp and a whopping 1,800Nm of torque. Built on the company's Variable Platform Architecture (VPA), the FF 91 measures 5250mm in length, 2283mm in width and 1598mm in height and has a wheelbase of 3200mm.

Faraday Future is expected to start production by 2018.