Start-up electric-car venture Faraday Future previewed its first technology-heavy concept car at the 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Exactly after a year and at the same show, the California based company revealed the production spec, christened FF 91.

Electric and Hybrid cars you can buy in India

FF 91 is an all-electric crossover designed to take on the likes of the Tesla Model X. Faraday Future claim FF 91 can sprint from 0-60mph (0-96.5kmph) in just 2.39 seconds making it the fastest electric vehicle in the world. For the uninitiated, EV specialist Tesla's fastest model, Model S, needs 2.5 seconds to cover the same distance. A Ferrari 488 GTB requires three seconds to reach 100kmph.

Under the floor pan, the FF 91 uses Variable Platform Architecture (VPA) chassis with batteries in the floor and an electric motor for each. FF 91 houses a battery pack of 130kWh which is significantly higher than Tesla's battery pack of 100kWh. Faraday Future claims the power train will generate 1,050bhp and a whopping 1,800Nm of torque.

Usually, the increased power figures means shorter range for EVs. But FF 91 comes with a range of over 700km in Europe's NEDC rating system. FF 91 also boasts of fast-charging capability of up to 200kW- faster than any existing charging station in the world.

With 5250mm in length and a wheelbase of 3200mm, FF 91 is a stretch longer than Tesla's Model X. FF 91 features a low slung design with strong emphasis on aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of just 0.25, just short of 0.24 of Toyota Prius Prime and Tesla Model S. Faraday Future integrated a swept-back windshield and steeply angled rear window in FF 91. The design is not dramatic as far as the EV design is concerned yet it has a pleasant stance.

You can pre-book FF 91 for USD 5,000 refundable deposit with the option to upgrade to the limited 300 units launch special Alliance Edition. Delivery will begin from 2018.