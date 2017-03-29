The nude photo leak scandal continues to haunt celebrities who became victims in the past. Scarlett Johansson, who was targeted in 2011 when her phone was hacked and private photos leaked online, has now opened up about the devastating scandal.

The Ghost in the Shell actor became a victim of the nude photo scandal in 2011 after hacker Christopher Chaney illegally obtained her private photos from her emails and posted them on the internet. The hacker was later sentenced to 10 years in jail for leaking private photos of celebrities, including Johansson, Mila Kunis and Christina Aguilera.

Talking about the scandal during her appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Johansson said that the incident was devastating. "It was absolutely shocking and devastating at the time... It was such an invasion. I just felt like as a woman, I felt like it's such a degrading and awful thing to have to go through that."

"The person who hacked into my email account was also impersonating me and trying to get pictures of other people through it," she said, adding, "It feels particularly invasive when you are in the public eye and you're like, 'What else can I give you?'"

The nude photo scandal did not stop after the arrest of the hacker. Three years later, another major scandal came to light when celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande were targeted. In 2014, nude photos of these celebrities were leaked online, which was dubbed as Fappening.

And recently, more than 60 celebrities were targeted in the leak, which has been dubbed as Fappening 2.0. The latest hack targeted celebrities, including Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried, Demi Lovato, WWE wrestler Paige, Holly Willoughby, Lauren Cohan, April Love, Dylan Penn, Ashley Green, Emily Ratajkowski and Danielle Moinet or Summer Rae.

