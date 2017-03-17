- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch

Fappening 2.0 nude photo leak of Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried
Hollywood was apparently rocked by another Fappening scandal, loosely dubbed the Fappening 2.0, after alleged naked picture of actresses Amanda Seyfried and Emma Watson leaked to blogs and social media Wednesday. The stars did not immediately respond to the invasion of privacy, but the nude images appear to be authentic.
