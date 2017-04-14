The nude photo scandal, dubbed Fappening 2.0, is on a roill as another round of naked photos of celebrities has leaked. Just a day after it was reported that Miley Cyrus had become the latest victim of the X-Rated photo leaks, it has been revealed that Kate Hudson has also fallen prey to the infamous Hollywood leak scandal.

According to the gossip website, Gossip Cop, a number of clothed and nude personal photos of Hudson have made their way on to the internet on April 12. Claiming that Hudson may now be the latest victim of Fappening 2.0, the website claims that the actress's intimate and personal photos may have been stolen from one or multiple devices.

Describing the pictures, the website claims that the clothed photos of the actress are undoubtedly authentic, as one of them bear similarities to a picture she posted on Instagram. However, the nude pictures depict "a blonde-haired woman in a sauna" with her face barely seen.

The Daily Mail reveals more detailed information of the leaks. The UK media house writes that the photos leaked show Hudson exposing her bare breasts in one picture. There are other photos showing the actress completely nude. There are also photos of the actress in a thong taken from behind.

Apart from Hudson, photos or videos of Whitney Port, Dianna Agron, AJ Michalka, Yvonne Strahovski, Suki Waterhouse, Lily Rabe and Marin Ireland, Leonardo DiCaprio's ex Kelly Rohrbach, Game of Thrones star Carice Van Houten, Sam Worthington's wife Lara Bingle, and Audrina Partridge have also been hacked and nude pictures uploaded.

The pictures featuring Dawson show her "completely nude in the 11 images of her that leaked online, most of which show her lying in a bed", the Daily Mail claims.

"There are also two topless photos of her standing in front of a mirror," the website adds. It also shares that Port is seen wearing nothing but a pair of lace underwear in the five images of her showing off her curves.

These celebrity names come days after actresses Emma Watson, Demi Lovato and Amanda Seyfried fell victim to the hack and nude images and videos were uploaded online.