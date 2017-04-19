The list of celebrities embroiled in the Fappening 2.0 or nude photos leak scandal continues to grow, as hackers targets new celebrities. After Miley Cyrus and Kate Hudson, hackers have released private photos of Hollyoaks star Jennifer Metcalfe.

According to The Sun, Metcalfe was shocked to see her private photos appearing online. The photos of Metcalfe, who is heavily pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Greg Lake, appeared to have been taken from a mobile phone.

"Jen is absolutely stunned that private photographs of her could appear online like this. It's obviously very upsetting, it's the last thing she needs while heavily pregnant," a source told The Sun.

Another source close to the actress said that Metcalfe had taken the photos to send them to a medical professional and "were not of a sexual nature".

Metcalfe is the latest celebrity who became a victim of the nude photo leak scandal. Last week, Loose Women star Stacey Solomon's photos in lingerie, as well as nude shots, were published online.

Reuters

Hackers have been publishing nude and intimate photos of Hollywood celebrities. They have so far leaked private photos of more than 60 celebrities. The leak came to light after Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried's photos were published on the notorious Celeb Jihad website.

Reuters

This is the third-biggest leak in which private photos of celebrities have been published online. In 2011, a few Hollywood celebrities, including Scarlett Johansson, became a target of hackers. In 2014, three years after the scandal, hackers published nude photos and video of over 100 Hollywood stars, including Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande, in what came to be dubbed as The Fappening.

Three years later, the hackers targeted celebrities again and this time photos of Demi Lovato, WWE wrestler Paige, Holly Willoughby, Lauren Cohan, April Love, Kate Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Rosario Dawson were leaked.