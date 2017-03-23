Demi Lovato has become the latest victim of celebrity nude photo scandal. Photos of the former Disney Channel star has been uploaded on porn sites days after the nude photo scandal, called Fappening 2.0, became known.

Also Read: Fappening 2.0: Celeb Jihad removes Amanda Seyfried's nude photos

One of the photos going viral on porn sites shows Demi smiling at the camera in bed wearing an unzipped top. However, this leak has not affected the actress, who poked fun at her viral photo.

Demi took to Twitter to address the hacking scandal and said that the photo doing the rounds is not nude and shows only her cleavage.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

"I love how everyone's freaking out about one picture. It's not nude and it's just cleavage," she tweeted. "Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before… #vanityfair #nicetry #cleavagegameonpoint #myboobsarenteventhatbig #angles," she further said.

On March 15, the nude photo scandal or better known as Fappening 2.0 came to light after it was reported that private data of Emma Watson and Amanda Seyfried was stolen and leaked online. While Emma's rep confirmed that her nude photos haven't been leaked, Seyfried's lawyer sent a legal notice to a site that posted the Letters to Juliet actress' nude photos.

And they are not the only celebs who became a victim of the scandal. Here is a list of all the celebs:

Emma Watson (Actor) Amanda Seyfried (Actor) Rose McGowan (Actor) Demi Lovato (Singer) Holly Willoughby (Model and TV presenter) Celeste Bonin (Former professional wrestler known as Kaitlyn) Lauren Cohan (Walking Dead actor) Lacey Banghard (Glamour model) Jessica Nigri (US cosplayer) Katie Cassidy (Actor) Alyssa Arce (Model) Rhona Mitra (Actor) Analeigh Tipton (US figure skater and actress) Iliza Shlesinger (US comedian) Jillian Murray (Actor) Saraya-Jade Bevis or Paige (WWE wrestler) Dylan Penn (model, daughter of Sean Penn) Kristanna Loken (Actor) April Love Geary (Model) Trieste Kelly Dunn (Actor) Lili Simmons (Actor and model) Danielle Moinet or Summer Rae (WWE wrestler)