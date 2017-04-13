The nude photo scandal, dubbed as Fappening 2.0, continues to haunt celebrities, and the latest victim is singer Miley Cyrus. Hackers have stolen X-rated photos of the singer and published them on the notorious Celeb Jihad website.
Celeb Jihad, a celebrity gossip website, has a history of posting nude images and sometimes even fake morphed photos of female celebrities. The website has earlier published nude, private photos and videos of celebrities like Amanda Seyfried, Emma Watson, Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato. Now the site is targeting the Wrecking Ball singer.
One of the photos on the website shows the singer completely naked in a sauna, while another one shows her topless, wearing just overalls. A few other photos also show Cyrus in scanty outfits.
Cyrus is known for exposing herself during concerts and on social media, but the leak is still a complete breach of privacy. It remains to be seen whether the singer will take legal actions against the website as other celebs did.
The nude photo leak scandal or Fappening 2.0 began exactly three years back, after private photos of celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Kate Upton, Victoria Justice and Ariana Grande were leaked online. In 2014, in a major scandal, hackers stole private data of the celebrities and posted it online.
The recent leak targeted more than 60 celebrities. It started with hackers posting private and intimate photos of Seyfried with her ex-boyfriend, followed by those of Emma Watson, Demi Lovato, WWE wrestler Paige, Holly Willoughby, Lauren Cohan, April Love, Dylan Penn, Ashley Green, Emily Ratajkowski and Danielle Moinet or Summer Rae getting leaked online.
Here is a list of celebrities who were targeted this year by the hackers:
1. Rose McGowan (actor)
2. Katie Cassidy (actor)
3. Analeigh Tipton (US figure skater and actress)
4. Dylan Penn (model, daughter of Sean Penn)
5. Saraya-Jade Bevis a.k.a Paige (WWE Diva)
6. Emma Watson (actor)
7. Amanda Seyfried (actor)
8. Jennifer Lawrence (actor) (Most images from 2014 leaks)
9. Kate Upton (actor)
10. Abigail Spencer (actor)
11. Alison Brie (actor)
12. Ariana Grande (actor)
13. Ashley Green (actor)
14. Aubrey Plaza (actor)
15, Avril Lavigne (actor)
16. Becca Tobin (actor/singer/dancer)
17. Brie Larson (actor/singer)
18. Christina Hendricks (actor)
19. Dwayne Wade (professional basketball player)
20. Emily Ratajkowski (actor)
21. Gabrielle Union (actor)
22. Hayden Panettiere (model/actor/singer)
23. Hope Solo (US soccer goalkeeper)
24. Jennette McCurdy (actor/singer)
25. Jenny McCarthy (actor)
26. Justin Verlander (US professional baseball pitcher)
27. Kaley Cuoco (actor)
28. Kat Dennings (actor)
29. Kate Bosworth (model/actor)
30. Kim Kardashian (reality star/actor)
31. Kirsten Dunst (actor)
32. Krysten Ritter (actor/musician)
33. Lea Michele
34. Leelee Sobieski
35. Mary-Kate Olsen
36. McKayla Maroney
37. Meagan Good
38. Rihanna
39. Scarlett Johansson
40. Teresa Palmer
41. Vanessa Hudgens
42. Victoria Justice
43. Yvonne Strahovski
44. Alyssa Arce (model)
45. Rhona Mitra (actor)
46. Iliza Shlesinger (US comedian)
47. Jillian Murray (actor)
48. Kristanna Loken (actor)
49. April Love Geary (model)
50. Trieste Kelly Dunn (actor)
51. Lili Simmons (actor and model)
52. Danielle Moinet (professional wrestler, known as Summer Rae)
53. Demi Lovato (singer)
54. Holly Willoughby (model and TV presenter)
55. Celeste Bonin (former professional wrestler known as Kaitlyn)
56. Lauren Cohan (Walking Dead actor)
57. Lacey Banghard (Glamour model)
58. Jessica Nigri (US cosplayer)
59. Victoria AKA Lisa Marie Varon (WWE diva)
60. Melina Perez (WWE diva)