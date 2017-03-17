Celeb Jihad, a celebrity gossip site from Islamic extremists that published the nude photos of Amanda Seyfried, has replaced the nude photos with photoshopped images of the actress. The gossip site removed the original photos after Seyfried's legal team sent them a notice.

"Amanda Seyfried is claiming that she is the copyright holder of the leaked photos, so we have replaced them with Amanda's nude scenes and vastly superior naked photos," a message on Celeb Jihad reads.

When asked why the photos were removed, the editor of the website told Gossip Cop, "Amanda's vile photos were emitting too many [demons] and infesting our holy Islamic website. We have replaced them with much more halal nude photos of her which were no doubt taken before she was defiled by the micropenis of actor Justin Long."

Seyfried became a victim of Fappening scandal after private photos, including those showing her "intimate moments" with her ex-boyfriend Justin Long, were leaked online. According to her legal team, a third party illegally got hold of the photos and leaked it to Celeb Jihad website.

The legal team also demanded the website to take down the photos immediately and preserve all the evidence related to the leak. "Preserve all electronic and paper evidence in your possession. Such evidence includes all emails, text messages, chat logs, screenshots or other electronic or paper documents stored on the work or home computers or mobile devices of your employees or on the cloud," the letter, obtained by TMZ, read.

Beauty and the Beast actress Emma Watson also became a victim of the scandal after private photos of her were leaked online. Her rep confirmed the leak but said that there are no nude photos of the actress.

"Photos from a clothes fitting Emma had with a stylist a couple of years ago have been stolen. They are not nude photographs. Lawyers have been instructed and we are not commenting further," Watson's spokesperson told The Telegraph.