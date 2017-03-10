With a number of Premier League teams involved in FA Cup action over the weekend, only four matches are going to be played in PL gameweek 28. As a result, Fantasy Premier League players need to make some smart choices for GW 28.

Bournemouth, West Ham, Everton, West Brom, Swansea, Hull City, Liverpool and Burnley are the eight teams, who will feature in GW 28. Here is a look at some options available from these eight teams.

Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

The Everton striker has been in tremendous form this season, while scoring six goals in his last four matches. Overall, the Belgium star has scored 18 goals, and with Everton playin West Brom, one can see the striker scoring at least a goal in this home game. It would be wise if the player is made the captain as well.

Manuel Lanzini (West Ham)

West Ham have not missed Dimitri Payet much after the Frenchman left the club in January, as Lanzini has been solid in the playmaker's role. Lanzini has been at the centre of things for West Ham in 2017, and has collected 25 points in his last three games. The Argentine is expected to collect points this week as well, in the form of goals or assists.

Andre Gray (Burnley)

With Burnley playing against Liverpool, who have a poor record against sides outside the top six, striker Andre Gray can use his pace and his finishing skills to score. The English striker does not need many chances to find the back of the net, and there will be a few moments when he will get a chance to score.

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

Jurgen Klopp does not play with a regular striker, hence Roberto Firmino plays as the false number nine for Liverpool. In Liverpool's last game against Arsenal, the Brazilian seemed to be back to his form, and FPL users should make use of this opportunity and include him in the squad.