All the Fantasy Premier League users want to include players, who have a habit of scoring goals, in their squad. Hence, they land up spending some time in trying to find a decent forward from their available budget.

Though there are plenty of options available, one also needs to look at the opposition team, and the striker's current form among many other factors. Here is a list of options available in all price range to make your work easier.

Cheaper options

Manolo Gabbiadini (£6.6)

If you are looking for a player who comes cheap and can score goals, look no further than the latest Italian youngster. Gabbiadini, after being snapped by Southampton, has made an immediate impact, scoring goals in his last two Premier League matches and also in the EFL Cup final. So, with this he is sure to start in the Premier League, and hopefully score goals to help FPL users collect more points via his goals.

Jermain Defoe (£7.8)

This Sunderland striker has been one of the consistent players in the Premier League, scoring 14 goals this season. Though Sunderland will be playing Manchester City, Defoe could add another goal in his tally as he does not need many chances to score a goal.

Costlier options

Harry Kane (£11.3)

Two hat-tricks in six matches, and this stat alone should be enough for you to pick him in the FPL squad. With Spurs playing Everton, Kane will be one of the big players for Mauricio Pochettino on the night and expect the star player to shine is such big clashes.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (£11.5)

The Manchester United striker, after scoring a brace in the EFL Cup final including the winning header, will be high on confidence and keen to carry that form against Bournemouth, who will fear the former captain of Sweden. Ibrahimovic has scored 15 goals in the Premier League, and it will come as no surprise if he adds to that tally on Saturday.