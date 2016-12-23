Chelsea striker Diego Costa is the best striker in the Premier League so far, and it comes as no surprise with Fantasy Premier League users having the Spaniard as their first choice. But, they will have to make some arrangements for GW 18 as the player has been suspended for picking his fifth yellow of the season against Crystal Palace. GW 18 will begin on Monday.

Though there is an added alternative for FPL users that they can play with two strikers and keep Costa as a sub, there are others, who will always love to play with three strikers and have top goal-scorers. If you fall in the bracket of 'three strikers a must kind of person', you have landed on the right page. Here is a look at best replacements for suspended Diego Costa.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

With both Costa and Sergio Aguero suspended, the Manchester United striker seems to be one of the best choices as replacement. Ibrahimovic is in great form, scoring goals on a consistent basis of late. The Swede has got back to his old goal-scoring ways, scoring important goals. He has scored five goals in his last five encounters. With United playing Sunderland, Ibrahimovic may well fancy his chances on adding his name in the scoresheet.

Divock Origi

Jurgen Klopp has given preference to Divock Origi with Philippe Coutinho being injured, and the Belgian has been impressive for Liverpool. With four goals in last five matches, Origi will be in confident mood, though, he failed to find the back of the net in the last encounter against Everton, which might even encourage him to score more goals. The Belgian will be eager to score more goals and cement his place even when Coutinho comes back into the side.

Islam Slimani

I know some of you may be wondering with the number of strikers available in the league, why choose this player from Algeria? Wait, let me give you some sensible reasons to prove myself right. Their number one striker, Jamie Vardy has been suspended with a red card and Slimani could get the all-important role of leading the line. Slimani has only scored four goals this season, but with Vardy as the main target, he has been playing second fiddle, and the Algerian will be keen to prove himself against Everton when he will be responsible for goals.