Some intriguing new details have been released by Warner Bros. regarding the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and is currently titled Fantastic Beasts 2.

Here are 7 things that are revealed about the sequel:

Cast details: Who all are coming back for the sequel?

According to The Independent, the studio has confirmed that Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, and Dan Fogler, Auror Tina Goldstein, sister Queenie, and No-Maj Jacob will be back in the series. Apart from them, Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp will also return as Gellert Grindelwal, the Dark wizard. Jude Law will reportedly be debuting as future Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Fate of Ezra Miller's character Credence

According to the reports, in the upcoming movie, the fate of the haunted character Credence will also be revealed. Apart from him, Zoë Kravitz's Leta Lestrange, who was seen in a photograph, will also be featuring in the said movie.

Story starts from where it left

The Fantastic Beasts story will pick up from almost exactly where it left off: in 1927, just a few months following Scamander's capture of Gindelwald. Will fans learn what the magizoologist has been up to since earning his hero status?

Gellert Grindelwal's Escape

Grindelwald escaped prison and started recruiting other wizards. In the sequel, fans will be able to see how things turn out as the synopsis reads, "The only one who might be able to stop him is the wizard he once called his dearest friend, Albus Dumbledore."

It further added, "But Dumbledore will need help from the wizard who had thwarted Grindelwald once before, his former student Newt Scamander."

Dumbledore and Newt team up

To track down escaped Grindelwald, Dumbledore will be teaming up with his former student, Newt Scamander.

Mysterious new character

Avengers: Age of Ultron's Claudia Kim is confirmed to be featured in the sequel as a mysterious "young woman we first meet as a featured attraction at a wizarding circus" and also Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Missing) who will be playing Skender, the person in charge.

London and Paris is the new location

After creating havoc in New York City in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the sequel of the film goes to London and Paris.