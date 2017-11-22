Netizens are eagerly waiting to watch the whole team of Big B back on the big screen ever since hitmaker Amal Neerad announced his next project Bilal, the sequel of the popular Mammootty-starrer.

The announcement was indeed big, with almost all the celebrities sharing their excitement in the upcoming movie. All the celebs other than Mammootty had shared the first-look poster of the megastar from Bilal, and it was trending all over social media.

Fans have been stating that they believe Bilal will mark the association of Mammootty with his son Dulquer Salmaan ever since the sequel to the Malayalam cult classic was announced.

Mammootty's character Bilal is seen in the climax of Big B taking a boy home. Some fans said the young boy's character can now be played by Dulquer in the sequel.

However, Amal Neerad has confirmed that the young star will not be part of the upcoming movie, though he has always enjoyed working with DQ.

"I have always enjoyed working with Dulquer. He's a great actor and only adds more value to any film that he's part of. But in Bilal, I do not think there is space for him. He will not be part of the movie," the filmmaker was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Bilal, directed and produced by Amal, is scheduled to start filming in 2018.