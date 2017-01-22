After Andy Murray became the World No1, tennis fans around the world were expecting his rivalry with Novak Djokovic to intensify even more this year and were expecting the two of them to battle it out in the finals of the Australian Open this year.

Also read: World Tennis schedule 2017

However, Denis Istomin shocked the world after he defeated Novak Djokovic in the second round and now German Mischa Zverev caused another major upset after he defeated Andy Murray.

With two of the best tennis players already eliminated from the Australian Open, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have a real chance of winning the tournament this year, and possibly renew their rivalry from the past.

Rafael Nadal has been hit with a lot of injuries in the last few years and since winning the French Open back in 2014, the Spaniard has struggled to make an impact in any of the Grand Slams. This year, however, he has really proved his fitness, especially after young German, Alexander Zverev, tested him to his limits, but Nadal came out with the win.

Roger Federer on the other hand had a tough final six months last year after he too struggled with a lot of injuries. Federer is looking for his fifth Australian Open title and now that two of his main competitors have been eliminated he has a really good chance at winning it.

However, both Nadal and Federer have a tough test in the round of 16 as they face Gael Monfils and Kei Nishikori respectively. Despite that, tennis fans around the reacted on twitter hoping for a classic Nadal vs Federer final this year.

After some billion years The Stage is all set for another Federer vs Nadal Clash imo.

Although this tournament having upsets all day. — ⓥⓘⓚⓚⓘ (@viicckkiiee) January 22, 2017

Murray and Djokovic both out while Fed and Nadal still in the #AusOpen Roll back the clock bc this is pretty much a dream start to 2017 ?? — Virat Nehru (@6thrat) January 22, 2017

Djokovic/Murray: OUT

Nadal/Federer: IN

It's gone back to the Old Days at the #AusOpen ? — Live & Direct (@GrimeTheftAuto) January 22, 2017

Djokovic and now Murray out of the picture, there's a big chance for Federer and Nadal to grab the Grand Slam title. #AusOpen — Jel (@JheLLato) January 22, 2017

It's early days but a Nadal Federer final could be on the cards.#AusOpen — Loveof Football (@howepundit) January 22, 2017

Federer vs Nadal final would be epic! — Joe Meikle © (@M33EEX) January 22, 2017

Could it be a Federer/Nadal final? The fairytale is getting closer. #AusOpen — Brian Zhang (@BrianZhangyy) January 22, 2017