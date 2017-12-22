Rohit Sharma
Rohit SharmaIANS

What's on with Rohit Sharma lately, we keep on wondering. The swashbuckling batsman, who recently scored a historic 208 runs during India's second ODI match with Sri Lanka in their ongoing cricket series, blasted a hundred off just 35 balls on Friday as Team India take on the Lankan Lions in Indore.

In the process, Rohit equalled the fastest century record in the T20Is.

NEW READ: Sunil Gavaskar's son feels Rohit should be the more famous Sharma than Anushka!

David Miller of South Africa scored 100 off 35 balls as well earlier this year against Bangladesh, while Namibian cricketer Louis van der Westhuizen achieved the same feat in 2011 against Kenya.

On Friday, Rohit was ultimately dismissed after scoring 118 runs off 42 balls. The incredible ton and his stunning partnership with KL Rahul is the talk among cricket fans in Twitter.

Let's take a look:

Certain fans, meanwhile, called the presence of Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh in the spectators stand, a lucky charm for the entire Team India and also for Rohit personally.

Two down, forever to go ❤️@rohitsharma45

A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) on

Ritika was seen cheering from the stands as well when Rohit scored his double hundred ton against Sri Lanka in Mohali earlier this month.

UPDATE: Even the cricketer paid tribute to Ritika a day just hours after his ton and called her a 'lucky charm'. 

There you go, my lucky charm ?

A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on