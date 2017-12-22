What's on with Rohit Sharma lately, we keep on wondering. The swashbuckling batsman, who recently scored a historic 208 runs during India's second ODI match with Sri Lanka in their ongoing cricket series, blasted a hundred off just 35 balls on Friday as Team India take on the Lankan Lions in Indore.

In the process, Rohit equalled the fastest century record in the T20Is.

David Miller of South Africa scored 100 off 35 balls as well earlier this year against Bangladesh, while Namibian cricketer Louis van der Westhuizen achieved the same feat in 2011 against Kenya.

On Friday, Rohit was ultimately dismissed after scoring 118 runs off 42 balls. The incredible ton and his stunning partnership with KL Rahul is the talk among cricket fans in Twitter.

35 - Rohit Sharma has just recorded a T20I century in just 35 balls; the joint-fastest ever (David Miller, Oct 2017). Rapid. #INDvSL — OptaJim (@OptaJim) December 22, 2017

*Rohit Sharma plays a dot ball*



Sri Lankan government: Tomorrow is holiday. — Silly Point ?‏ (@FarziCricketer) December 22, 2017

The joint fastest T20I century!



35 balls

11 fours

8 sixes



What an innings! Take a bow Rohit Sharma! #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/qGiyvuqJXe — ICC (@ICC) December 22, 2017

I think Rohit Sharma and his fans will be disappointed he doesn't convert this hundred into a double. Chalo bhai @ImRo45 ?Get down to business now.. #IndvSL #TigerZindaHai — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) December 22, 2017

This is what Rohit Sharma doing to Sri Lankan bowlers.#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/RprQGcA8cU — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 22, 2017

Rohit Sharma is like drunk Salman Khan. Unstoppable. #INDvSL — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 22, 2017

Fastest Centuries in TWENTY20 Cricket:



30 balls - Chris Gayle v PWI, 2013

34 balls - Andrew Symonds v Middlesex, 2004

35 balls - LP van der Westhuizen v Kenya, 2011

35 balls - David Miller v BAN, 2017

35 balls - ROHIT SHARMA v SL, Today#INDvSL — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) December 22, 2017

Certain fans, meanwhile, called the presence of Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh in the spectators stand, a lucky charm for the entire Team India and also for Rohit personally.

Two down, forever to go ❤️@rohitsharma45

Ritika was seen cheering from the stands as well when Rohit scored his double hundred ton against Sri Lanka in Mohali earlier this month.

UPDATE: Even the cricketer paid tribute to Ritika a day just hours after his ton and called her a 'lucky charm'.

Rohit Sharma and Ritika sajdeh should replace Kohli and Ravi Shastri in dressing room. Nothing works better. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) December 22, 2017