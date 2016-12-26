- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Fans mourn George Michaels death outside singers homes
British singer George Michael has died suddenly on Christmas day aged 53.Following the news of his death many grieving fans have left flowers, candles and notes outside his London and Oxfordshire homes.
Most popular