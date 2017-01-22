Karan Johar and Rishi Kapoor's biographies – An Unsuitable Boy and Khullam Khulla, respectively – have created controversies even before its release. Both the celebrities launched their books simultaneously and seemed to have set off a biography battle of sorts.

While Johar's An Unsuitable Boy drew more attention as it touched up on his fallout with Kajol and other big actors, Kapoor's Khullam Khulla, too, grabbed eyeballs for its frankness. In An Unsuitable Boy, KJo has openly talked about his fallout with Kajol on account of Ajay Devgn and revealed why they will never be friends again. He also opened up on his fight with Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. On the other hand, the Kapoor and Sons actor dwelled on his father Raj Kapoor's affair with Nargis and his relationship with his son Ranbir Kapoor.

A few days, International Business Times, India, asked its readers to choose between the two books. The results went in favour of Johar by a wide margin (80 per cent to 20).

It was somehow understood that Johar's book has gotten more well-wishers than Rishi's. While both biographies received a good amount of hype, it was Johar's book which came with a string of controversial stories unlike his happy-ending movies that stole the show.