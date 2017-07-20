Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya and its never-ending track of exposing Tanu (Leena Jumani) and bringing Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) closer has left its fans enraged.

It has been more than a year that the storyline of Kumkum Bhagya has been repeated time and again. Despite fans having expressed their disappointment with the show on Twitter several times, the makers seem to be unperturbed. What is more surprising is that the show continues to garner high Television Rating Points (TRPs) every week.

Kumkum Bhagya recap: Munni goes missing from Mehra house, Chutka gets kidnapped

And now, an India-Forums report said that a set of irked fans have decided to take action against the show. They have lodged a complained with at the National Consumer Complaint Forum requesting them to put an end to the show.

It now remains to be seen if any action will be taken on the show or the makers continue with the same storyline.

Meanwhile on the show, Tanu informed Abhi that she had seen Pragya in a concert, which proved that she and Aaliya didn't kill her. This left Abhi startled but instead of getting into more details, he asked Tanu to leave the house.

On the other hand, Munni (Sriti Jha) agreed to help Tanu and Aliya (Shikha Singh) accomplish their mission after the latter threatened to harm Munni's nephew and niece.