Fans boo as Drake postpones third concert in three months

Fans boo as Drake postpones third concert in three months Close
Drake fans in Amsterdam were left bitterly disappointed for the third time in 2017 when the hip-hop artist postponed his show – on 27 March – at the last minute, due to illness. Drizzy was set to play at the Zippo Dome but fans were left enraged when a woman came on stage to explain the show wouldnt go ahead but tickets would be valid for a show on 29 March.
loading image
IBT TV
Celebrities react to London terror attack, Prince Harry to be Meghan Markle's plus one at Serena Williams' wedding
Most popular