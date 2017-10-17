Anil Kumble, one of India's greatest match winners, turned 47 today (October 17). Birthday wishes poured in for the former captain and leg-spin legend, on social media. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was attacked by cricket supporters for their "insulting" tweet on India's highest Test and ODI wicket-taker.

The official Twitter handle of BCCI wished Kumble this way, "Here's wishing former #TeamIndia bowler @anilkumble1074 a very happy birthday."

This plain tweet, without mentioning about Kumble's past achievements, be it as a captain, coach and match-winner, did not go down well with netizens.

Most of them on Twitter thought it was insulting from BCCI to not address him as a "legend", former captain and coach.

Kumble was India's coach for one-year period before quitting due to differences with captain Virat Kohli. The former Karnataka player stepped down after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 in June in England.

Following Kumble's exit, BCCI appointed former all-rounder Ravi Shastri as head coach till ICC World Cup 2019.

Kumble, who made his international cricket debut in 1990, is still India's highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs. During his illustrious career, he claimed 619 Test and 337 ODI wickets.

Many thanks for your wishes. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) October 17, 2017

After retirement, he took up TV commentary, was also an adminsitrator in Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) as its president.

Here are some of the reactions to BCCI's mere 'bowler' tweet on Kumble

He was also coach for a year, you know? Like, last year — Deepak Sarathy (@DeepakSarathy) October 17, 2017

Should have used "legend" word ☺ — Virat Kohli (@ViratsSena) October 17, 2017

Umm bowler? Wasnt he also Captain and Coach and is India's leading Wicket taker? — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) October 17, 2017

@BCCI @anilkumble1074 ...he is not only a bowler.. he is one of the best coach for # TeamIndia. So @BCCI pls don't utter a tweet like this. — Riyas Rahman KSD (@RiyasRahmanKsd) October 17, 2017

He was the captain of the team ! Give him the due respect! — srishabhalle (@srishabhalle) October 17, 2017