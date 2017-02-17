German motorcycle maker BMW Motorrad in association with LEGO Technic started selling R 1200 GS Adventure model kit (603 parts) from January 1. What's more, the LEGO Technic 2-in-1 kits can be repurposed as a Hover Ride Design Concept as well.

Also read: World's first production-ready road, air-legal flying car, PAL-V Liberty goes on sale

No big deal, right? wrong. Now, the BMW Junior Company has rendered the Hover Ride Design Concept into a full-size model.

BMW says the model is a futuristic concept. "It was a great idea and a superb creative challenge to develop a fictitious model from the parts of the LEGO Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure set. Our concept not only incorporates the BMW Motorrad design DNA with typical elements such as the boxer engine and the characteristic GS silhouette, it also draws on the LEGO Technic stylistic idiom," said Alexander Buckan, head of BMW Motorrad vehicle design.

The propeller had to be handcrafted for the project. But, it will not offer enough lift for the Hover Ride to become a flying machine. However, a working model of R 1200 GS Adventure Hover Ride cannot be written off in the near future, given the company's futuristic interests in mobility solutions.

The full-size Hover Ride Design Concept was presented for the first time at LEGO World in Copenhagen on February 16. It will travel via Denmark to various sites such as the BMW Group Research and Innovation Center Munich and BMW Welt.