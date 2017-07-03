Sony hasn't put forth it's A-game in the smartphone space in a long time, giving away rivals like Samsung and Apple a massive lead. The most-recent Xperia XZ Premium displayed the company's dedication and hard work to turn the tables around. Sony fixed the overheating issues and introduced top notch camera and other features in the phone to stay competent.

Even though everything fell in Sony's favour with the Xperia XZ Premium, the company failed to depart from the thick bezels, which have been around forever. For most years, the bezels on Xperia smartphones went unnoticed, but the trend is changing and smartphones without bezels are gaining traction.

In our review of the Xperia XZ Premium, we noticed that the smartphone's bezels get in the way of the phone's success since rivals Samsung and LG have already trimmed the bezels to a maximum. But the Xperia XZ Premium appeared as a good example of the company's commitment to stabilise its position in the smartphone market.

For all those who think Sony's smartphones need a massive design overhaul, you're in luck. Sony is reportedly working on delivering a visual treat to all the smartphone enthusiasts with a new product launch at this year's IFA in September. There's no official word on the matter, but the company has confirmed a press conference will be held a day before IFA on August 31.

There can be a lot of guesses on what Sony might announce there, but a Weibo post claims something really exciting.

A bezel-less smartphone from Sony for real?

At least that's what we are hearing so far. As usual, the Japanese tech giant is mum on the subject, but the Weibo post gives some intense details to make us believe. According to the leak, Sony's bezel-less smartphone will use a "Full Active QHD" made by JDI (Japan Display Inc.), a joint venture by Sony, Toshiba and Hitachi, Android Authority reported.

Apparently, Sony's bezel-less smartphone will have a 6-inch display with 18:9 aspect ratio, making it a direct threat to Samsung Galaxy S8 and LG G6. The smartphone's launch will clash with two big releases this year – the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Apple iPhone 8.

To put things into perspective, the Weibo post also includes an image of a bezel-less smartphone, which appears to be a prototype. The final design might resemble the leaked image with slight modifications to favour user experience.

If Sony pulls it off, the new smartphone will be a significant milestone in the company's history. Take a revolutionary design, add the best camera along with top-notch performing specs, and you will have a true flagship smartphone anyone would love to see from Sony. If the rumour has any credibility, there's a good reason for Samsung, Apple and others to be worried.