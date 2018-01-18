The world has been buzzing with how convenient and easy sex robot fans might have it when it comes to their plastic, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven lifeless lovers' sex drive. The first thing that springs to mind is the possibility of these robots always being up for a good time.

Sorry to burst that bubble, but the creator of one such sexbot, Samantha, has revealed that this might not always be the case.

The sex droid Samantha, known for her iconic busty frame, is being worked on through an AI update which means it will decide for itself if the user is a good person — a positive result here will increase its sex drive.

In simpler terms, while there's no obligation to buy dinner first, the owner does have to "chat up" the sex robot first, instead of just plugging her in and getting down to business right away.

Creator Dr Sergi Santos shared with Inverse: "The algorithm I designed allows for all of that relatively easily. I think it can be adapted easily to do all these things but I need to do them."

But other inventors are sceptical as to whether Samantha will actually perform the protocol, based on Santos' paper in the International Robotics & Automation Journal.

Yet what comes as even more striking is Santos' claim that someday he hopes to even procreate with his AI driven plastic lover. The solution seems to be a simple process of programming the resulting child to be a combination of himself and the sexbot. It will be then brought to life via a 3D printer.

Samantha s also skilled in ways where her programming allows her to "sense" a lover's climax and time her own noises in response.

Santos told The Sun: "I can make them have a baby. It's not so difficult. I would love to have a child with a robot. Using the brain I have already created, I would program it with a genome so he or she could have moral values, plus concepts of beauty, justice and the values that humans have."

He added: "To create a child with this robot it would be extremely simple. I would make an algorithm of what I personally believe about these concepts, and then shuffle it with what she thinks and then 3D print it."

Isn't that convenient? "That's it. I 3D print the robot that is the child of me and the robot... I don't see any complications," he enthused.