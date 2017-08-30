Internet sensations are a new medium to be rich and famous and India's Dhinchak Pooja is one such example. However, it's high time to get over her, as there are a number of pets who are not just making it big on the internet, but are also taking things to another level by creating content and indulging in associations that will make you go 'aww'.

If you have not watched them yet, here is a list of famous pooches that are way too famous:

Boo-The Pomeranian

Boo is a Pomeranian who has a Facebook page with over 17 million followers. The official Facebook page of Boo reads: "My name is Boo. I am a dog. Life is good." The pooch also has weather application that goes by the name 'Boo Weather'. Boo belongs to a San Francisco-based Facebook employee Irene Ahn.

He became popular after singer Kesha in October 2010 tweeted that she has a new boyfriend and linked to Boo's page.

Doug-The Pug

Doug enjoys a following of over 5.9 million on Facebook and 2.8 million on Instagram. Leslie Mosier's Doug has already reached the status of a "celebrity dog" as Doug has made appearances with several celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Meghan Trainor, Justin Bieber, John Legend, and many more. Dough also appeared in a music video of Katy Perry-Swish Swish.

Mishka- The Talking Husky

The talking Husky-Mishka immediately became a sensation on the internet after a video of her saying 'I love you' was posted on YouTube in 2008. The video received more than 100 million views.

Even though the Husky is not there with us anymore, the singing queen will always be loved and remembered by her followers.

Jesse- The Jack Russell

When it comes to efficiency, Jesse is the best in the list. His official YouTube account has over 40 million views. The speciality of the terrier is that he can fold laundry, go shopping, take your jacket off, and even make tea.

Minne & Max

Max and Minnie- the Pugs are probably best known for their viral video known as 'The Pug Head Tilt'. The four-legged pooches- Minne & Max are literally living your dreams as they not only have over 1.3 million followers on Facebook but also has been on popular shows including Ellen, The Tonight Show, Good Morning America, and many others.