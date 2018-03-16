The shoot of ace comedian Kapil Sharma's new show Family Time with Kapil Sharma has finally kick-started, and some pictures from the sets have surfaced online.

Going by the pictures, Kiku Sharma and Chandan Prabhakar are confirmed to be a part of Kapil's team. While Chandan will reportedly play Kapil's friend, Kiku is reprising his role of a female character. Neha Pendse will co-host Family Time with Kapil along with Kapil. Like his previous shows, Navjot Singh Sidhu will be a judge on the show.

The first celebrity guest to grace the show is Ajay Devgn, and Kapil took to Twitter to express his gratitude to the Raid actor.

Thank u so much for coming to #ftwk @ajaydevgn paji n all my best wishes for #raid ? — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 15, 2018

Unlike his earlier shows, The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil, where Kapil was seen along with his fellow contestants, in Family Time with Kapil commoners will be seen participating with their families.

Kapil Sharma's new show will be a blend of fun and games and will see families from different parts of the country along with celebrities guests.

A source had told Mumbai Mirror: "The winning families will get to take home household items as well as a car. Kiku Sharda who was part of the earlier show will return in a woman's avatar. Chandan Prabhakar comes back as Kapil's aide to host the game segment. Contrary to rumors, Ali Asgar isn't on board yet."