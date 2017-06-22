Family members paid tribute on June 22 to the man who died of injuries in a van attack on Muslim worshippers in London. Makram Ali, 51, had fallen ill at the scene just before the attack, and police initially said it was unclear whether he had been killed in the incident or had died of other causes. Police said on Thursday the preliminary findings of a post mortem had concluded he died of multiple injuries.
Family pay emotional tribute to Finsbury Park victim who died in van attack
- June 22, 2017 22:08 IST
