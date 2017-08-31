Rescue workers in Mumbai searched for more than 30 people feared trapped beneath a collapsed building on August 31, following two days of torrential rain. At least two people are dead. Eight survivors had been pulled from the rubble, a police official told the media as rescue operations continued.
Families feared dead in Mumbai building collapse
- August 31, 2017 14:18 IST
