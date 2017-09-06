The fall television season is almost here, which means there will be a flood of TV shows upon us from the months of September through December.

Be prepared. You will be introduced to both new and returning series in the upcoming months.

Also read: Stranger Things creators want you to change your TV settings. Here's why

Henceforth, to keep you in the loop, we have a compiled a list of most important premiere dates of TV shows which will be coming on broadcast, cable, and various streaming sites.

Check the list below.

September

Sept. 5

10 p.m. – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Sept. 6

9 p.m. – Total Bellas (E!)

10 p.m. – You're the Worst (FXX), Eric & Jessie (E!)

Sept. 8

12 a.m. – BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

8 p.m. – Unplugged (MTV)

Sept. 10

8 p.m. – The Orville (Fox), Outlander (Starz)

9 p.m. – The Deuce (HBO), Fear the Walking Dead (AMC), Top of the Lake: China Girl (Sundance TV)

Sept. 12

The Mindy Project (Hulu, final season)

Sept. 13

10:30 p.m. – Broad City (Comedy Central)

Sept. 14

Riviera (Sundance Now)

Sept. 18

8 p.m. – Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Sept. 20

10 p.m. – The Good Place (NBC)

Sept. 21

8 p.m. – Gotham (Fox)

10:30 p.m. – American Beauty Star (Lifetime)

Sept. 22

12 a.m. – Fuller House (Netflix), Transparent (Amazon)

Sept. 23

7 a.m. – DuckTales (Disney XD)

Sept. 24

8:30 p.m. – Star Trek: Discovery (CBS/CBS All Access)

9 p.m. – Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10th Anniversary Special (E!)

Sept. 25

8 p.m. – The Big Bang Theory (CBS), The Voice (NBC)

8:30 p.m. – Young Sheldon (CBS)

9 p.m. – Kevin Can Wait (CBS)

9:30 p.m. – Me, Myself & I (CBS)

10 p.m. – Scorpion (CBS), The Good Doctor (ABC), The Brave (NBC)

Sept. 26

8 p.m. – Lethal Weapon (Fox), NCIS (CBS)

9 p.m. – This Is Us (NBC), Bull (CBS), The Mick (Fox)

9:30 p.m. – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)

10 p.m. – Law & Order: The Menendez Murders (NBC), NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Sept. 27

8 p.m. – Empire (Fox), Survivor (CBS), The Blacklist (NBC), The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:30 p.m. – Speechless (ABC)

9 p.m. – Modern Family (ABC), Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

9:30 p.m. – American Housewife (ABC)

10 p.m. – Criminal Minds (CBS), Designated Survivor (ABC), Chicago P.D. (NBC), Liar (Sundance TV)

Sept. 28

8 p.m. – Grey's Anatomy (ABC, two-hour premiere), Superstore (NBC)

9 p.m. – Will & Grace (NBC)

9:30 p.m. – Great News (NBC)

10 p.m. – How to Get Away With Murder (ABC), Chicago Fire (NBC)

Sept. 29

Tin Star (Amazon)

8 p.m. – Marvel's Inhumans (ABC, two-hour premiere), MacGyver (CBS), Hell's Kitchen (Fox)

9 p.m. – Hawaii Five-0 (CBS), The Exorcist (Fox)

10 p.m. – Blue Bloods (CBS)

Sept. 30

10 p.m. – Versailles (Ovation)

October

Oct. 1

7:30 p.m. – Bob's Burgers (Fox)

8 p.m. – The Simpsons (Fox), Shark Tank (ABC, two-hour premiere)

8:30 p.m. – Ghosted (Fox), Wisdom of the Crowd (CBS)

9 p.m. – Family Guy (Fox), Keeping Up With the Kardashians (E!)

9:30 p.m. – NCIS: LA (CBS), The Last Man on Earth (Fox)

10 p.m. – Ten Days in the Valley (ABC), Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Oct. 2

8 p.m. – Lucifer (Fox)

8:30 p.m. – 9JKL (CBS)

9 p.m. – The Gifted (Fox)

Oct. 3

8 p.m. – The Middle (ABC)

8:30 p.m. – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

9 p.m. – Black-ish (ABC)

9:30 p.m. – The Mayor (ABC)

10 p.m. – Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (ABC), Queen Sugar (OWN)

Oct. 5

9 p.m. – Scandal (ABC, final season)

Oct. 6

8 p.m. – Once Upon a Time (ABC)

Oct. 8

10 p.m. – Madam Secretary (CBS)

Oct. 9

8 p.m. – Supergirl (The CW)

9 p.m. – Valor (The CW)

Oct. 10

8 p.m. – The Flash (The CW)

9 p.m. – DC's Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

Oct. 11

Chance (Hulu)

8 p.m. – Riverdale (The CW)

9 p.m. – Dynasty (The CW)

10 p.m. – Mr. Robot (USA Network), The Shannara Chronicles (Spike)

Oct. 12

I Love You, America (Hulu)

8 p.m. – Supernatural (The CW)

9 p.m. – Arrow (The CW)

Oct. 13

12 a.m. – Mindhunter (Netflix), Lore (Amazon)

8 p.m. – Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

9 p.m. – Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Oct. 15

9 p.m. – Good Behavior (TNT), Berlin Station (EPIX)

10 p.m. – White Famous (Showtime)

Oct. 17

8:30 p.m. – Loudermilk (DirecTV's Audience)

Oct. 22

9 p.m. – The Walking Dead (AMC)

10 p.m. – Graves (EPIX)

Oct. 24

10 p.m. – The Last O.G. (TBS)

10:30 p.m. – At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV)

Oct. 26

10 p.m. – Drop the Mic (TBS)

Oct. 27

12 a.m. – Stranger Things (Netflix)

8 p.m. – Blindspot (NBC)

Oct. 31

9 p.m. – Major Crimes (TNT)

9:30 p.m. – Superior Donuts (CBS)

November

Nov. 2

8 p.m. – The Big Bang Theory (CBS, regular time slot premiere)

8:30 p.m. – Young Sheldon (CBS, regular time slot premiere)

9 p.m. – Mom (CBS)

9:30 p.m. – Life in Pieces (CBS)

10 p.m. – S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Nov. 5

9 p.m. – Shameless (Showtime), The Girlfriend Experience (Starz)

10 p.m. – S.M.I.L.F. (Showtime)

Nov. 11

5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET – Thursday Night Football (NBC)

Nov. 14

Future Man (Hulu)

Nov. 19

8 p.m. – American Music Awards (ABC)

10 p.m. – Search Party (TBS)

Nov. 21

Marvel's Runaways (Hulu)

Nov. 23

12 a.m. – She's Gotta Have It (Netflix)

Nov. 29

9 p.m. – Vikings (History)

December

Dec. 1

East Los High (Hulu)

Dec. 6

Shut Eye (Hulu)

Dec. 8

12 a.m. – The Crown (Netflix)

Dec. 15

Wormwood (Netflix)

Dec. 17

7 p.m. – A Christmas Story (Fox, live musical telecast)