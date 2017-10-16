Australian model Lara Worthington, also known by the name Lara Bingle, accused former Pakistani cricketer and politician Imran Khan of sexual harassment on Twitter. However, fans of the renowned personality can relax as the allegation has been made from a fake Twitter handle.

Lara has a verified Twitter handle by the name Lara Worthington, active since August 2010. But someone is operating a fake account by the name Lara Bingle, created in August 2017.

"1/2 Harvery Weinstein is nowhere near Pakistan's Imran Khan whom I met in June 2013 in London. Imran Khan sexually harassed me at a party," came the first tweet from the fake handle.

"2/2 It left me in shock. Imran Khan is a womanizer. I'm glad I never met him again. We women need to stay away from men like him & Weinstein," is the second tweet. The tweets are also attached with a photo of Lara and Imran together.

Unaware that the Twitter handle is a fake one, many of the model's followers were in for a shock. Some even believed it and started abusing Imran. However, most of them were quick to figure out that it was not Lara's original Twitter account.

However, the fake account also has a good number of followers, and the defaming tweets on Imran got retweeted many times. There has been no response from either Imran or Lara on the tweets from the fake account.

Many supporters of the Pakistani celebrity slammed the tweets, calling it an attempt to defame Imran. Comparing the cricketer with Harvey, who is accused of sexually harassing many actresses, certainly irked many Pakistanis.

Social media can be very misleading if proper fact-checking is not done as many fake accounts of famous celebs are present.