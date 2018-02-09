US President Donald Trump often makes news for a number of reasons. Be it his administrative decisions or his weird statements directed at the media, Trump is one of the most discussed topics worldwide. And now Twitterati has found a new reason to talk about Trump in the form of his hair.

Much has been said about how Trump's hair did not look real, but Twitterati is now busy discussing how the US president may soon turn bald.

The speculations came up after a video, shared on Wednesday, of the US president emerged online that shows Trump boarding the Air Force One and his hair being swept by a strong gust of wind. While he did not seem too bothered by the wind, the gust revealed a large bald patch at the back of his head.

Since then, Twitter users have been on a roll discussing how Trump was losing hair fast and even created a hashtag #TrumpHair. Here are a few reactions.

Well...for starters...he's a bald man that let a patch of remaining hair grow to 3.759 feet in length so he could twist and comb it around his head in an attempt to not actually look bald. #Trump #Trumphair — Andi Marcus (@AndiMarcus) February 4, 2018

No wonder @realDonaldTrump is so miserable, he’s insecure about being bald so he’s taking it out on the country. Maybe Putin promised him a cure for baldness. #TrumpBald #TrumpHair pic.twitter.com/alHCkXNo3V — Richard Fronduto? (@RichardFronduto) February 7, 2018

Is it childish to laugh at a 71 year man with balding hair?



Probably, but I'm in fucking stitches.#TrumpHair #WeaveGotThis #HairForceOne https://t.co/Vb57x2JSWc — James Andrews (@sothishappen) February 8, 2018

Trump accuses wind of being a Democrat. Sacks wind. Appoints new Trump Wind. #hairforceone #TrumpHair https://t.co/GQg5TZh7uw — Samantha (@IScentYouADay) February 8, 2018

While Twitterati may be busy talking about it, American TV host Jimmy Kimmel went a step further and got on board professional stylists and experts to discuss Trump issues with hair loss.

"Someone did not glue that down tight enough!" Vanity Fair quoted a stylist as saying, while another added: "That's a bad weave."

While many have even called it a "bin lid of barbershop sweepings," "a decomposing ear of corn" and an "abandoned nest," according to Mirror UK, in the past, Trump's head is now being compared to an ostrich's derrière. "Looks like the backside of a dog," a stylist told Kimmel, while another said it wasn't a dog but an "ostrich butt."

Trump's hair seems to have caught the attention of quite a few hosts as Seth Meyers too dedicated a special segment "Let's Get Petty with Donald Trump's Bald Spot" to speak about it.

"Well, I guess there's one draft you couldn't dodge. Hey, Trump, where are you going? Bald? And you thought CNN was giving you bad coverage. It's like a mullet, except nobody showed up to the party in the back. This explains why he's so intent on keeping the coal industry alive; look what wind does to him! I've seen more hair on a sonogram," Meyers joked.

Trump's hair has made a lot of news in the recent past and it was also revealed that the US president had undergone a scalp reduction surgery. The revelation was made by Michael Wolff in his book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, which also said that first daughter Ivanka Trump often joked about it.

"She often described the mechanics behind it to friends: an absolutely clean pate – a contained island after scalp-reduction surgery – surrounded by a furry circle of hair around the sides and front, from which all ends are drawn up to meet in the center and then swept back and security by a stiffening spray," Wolff wrote.

With this video, we really wonder if Trump will call this "fake news" as well.