The first look of Urvashi Rautela in Hate Story 4 was released recently, following which it started trending on social media. While the actual trailer of the movie is yet to be released, a fake Hate Story 4 trailer has garnered over 4 million views on YouTube.

After the sizzling first look of Urvashi in the upcoming movie, fans are now eagerly waiting to see the trailer of Hate Story 4. Urvashi's hot avatar in the film got her fans extremely excited about the film.

While the Hate Story 4 trailer is expected to be out anytime soon, a fake trailer of the movie has been attracting a lot of viewership. The fourth instalment of the franchise features Urvashi in lead role, but the fake trailer claimed the film to be a Sunny Leone and Emraan Hashmi starrer.

Titled as "Hate Story 4 trailer | Sunny Leone | Imran Hashmi | Official Movie 2017", the fake video is made by mixing different steamy scenes from multiple Sunny Leone movies. It also has sequences of Emraan Hashmi from some of his movies.

Although it is mentioned to be a fan-made video on the description section, the fake Hate Story 4 trailer is already a hit. Published on March 2017, the YouTube video has over 4.7 million views. After the release of first look poster of the film, fans are obviously searching for the trailer of the film, and thus this fake video managed to garner such huge viewership.

Directed by Vishal Pandya, Hate Story 4 is a revenge drama like all its previous instalments. Slated to be released in March 2018, the movie is expected to bring Urvashi back into the limelight.

Hate will be back, darker than ever. Urvashi Rautela in #HateStoryIV, directed by Vishal Pandya. Produced by TSeries. 2 March 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/xXjkJ5BG6r — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 14, 2017

This is the first time the sizzling actress will be seen playing a lead role. She was last seen shaking legs in a promotional song for the movie Kaabil. Check the fake Hate Story 4 trailer here: